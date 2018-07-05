Suspects arrested over leopard killing released on bail

July 5, 2018   03:03 pm

All ten suspects arrested in connection with the brutal killing of a leopard in Ambalakulam have been granted bail by the Kilinochchi Magistrate’s Court.

Seven suspects were previously arrested in connection with the incident while another three suspects had surrendered to the court on June 29.

An angry mob of villagers caught and killed a leopard which had entered the village of Ambalakulam and attacked and injured 10 people including a wildlife officer on June 21.

The arrested suspects are youths aged 22 - 30 and residents of Mailvaganam , Sharmapuram, Ambalakulam areas in Kilinochchi while they were identified based on the video footage presented to the court by the Wildlife Officers.

