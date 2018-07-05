Mobile phones and SIM cards found in Aloysius prison ward; one phone was under his mattress

-

Perpetual Treasuries Limited (PTL) owner Arjun Aloysius and CEO Kasun Palisena, who were arrested over the Cnetral Bank treasury bond scam, have been further remanded until July 19 by the Fort Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne.

When the case was taken up today, the Attorney General’s Department today informed the court that 5 SIM cards and 3 mobile phones have been found in the prison ward holding Aloysius and Palisena.

The court was told that one of the mobile phones was found under the mattress used by Mr Aloysius and that all the mobile phones and SIM cards have been taken into custody by prison authorities.

Additional Solicitor General Yasantha Kodagoda, appearing on behalf of the Attorney General, said that the mobile phones and SIM cards were discovered during a search operation carried out by the prisons officers at the ward holding the aforementioned suspects on June 29.

Perpetual Treasuries Limited (PTL) owner Arjun Aloysius and CEO Kasun Palisena were further remanded until July 19 when the case filed over the Central bank treasury bond scam was taken up today.

Meanwhile the court issued an order barring the Chairman of the PTL, Geoffrey Aloysius and 6 directors of the company from leaving the country.

Geoffrey Joseph Aloysius, Geoffrey Anton Aloysius, Chitta Ranjan Hulugalle, Pushpachandra Gunawardena, Muthuraja Surendran and Gardiye Punchihewa have been barred from traveling overseas without the court’s permission.

The Additional Solicitor General also informed the court that Perpetual Treasuries Limited had remitted Rs 173.8 million to W.M. Mendis & Company between February 2 and September 30, 2015.

He also stated that W.M. Mendis & Company has issued 2,487 cheques to the tune of Rs 1,137 million during the period from January 30, 2015 to September 30, 2016.

However, he stated that investigations are being carried out to determine who the cheques were issued to as the vouchers for most of the cheques issued have been misplaced as claimed by W.M. Mendis & Company.

The court was informed that W.M. Mendis & Company had given a cash cheque of Rs 5 million to the Chief Financial Officer of a company owned by former Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake in 2017.