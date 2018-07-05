Cant justify Vijayakalas statement no matter how you look at it Marikkar
Vijayakala Maheswaran’s statement cannot be justified no matter how you look at it, says UNP MP S. M. Marikkar.
He stated this at a press conference today (05).
Stating that he firmly rejects her statement, he says that a disciplinary investigation on the party level should also be held against her.
The Speaker will take a decision regarding her post by consulting with the Attorney General, he further said.