Cant justify Vijayakalas statement no matter how you look at it  Marikkar

July 5, 2018   04:16 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Vijayakala Maheswaran’s statement cannot be justified no matter how you look at it, says UNP MP S. M. Marikkar.

He stated this at a press conference today (05).

Stating that he firmly rejects her statement, he says that a disciplinary investigation on the party level should also be held against her.

The Speaker will take a decision regarding her post by consulting with the Attorney General, he further said. 

