CCTV footage of Kiriwehera Temple shooting released

The chief incumbent of the Kataragama Kiriwehera Rajamaha Viharaya Ven. Kobawaka Damminda Thero and another monk were injured and hospitalized after being shot at.

The CCTV footage of the said shooting has been released to Ada Derana today (05).

The shooting had reportedly occurred at around 10.50 pm 12th June, within the temple premises. It was carried out by three individuals who had arrived in an SUV, which was later found by police.

The monks were rushed to the Kataragama Hospital with gunshot injuries and later transferred to the Hambantota Base Hospital for further treatment.

Ven. Kobawaka Damminda Thero was airlifted and admitted to a private hospital in Colombo on the 13th.

Seven suspects including the Asela Lakshman Bandara, the main suspect in the shooting, have been arrested with regard to the incident and are currently under remand.