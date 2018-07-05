-

Secretary to the President Mr. Austin Fernando resigned from his position and bid farewell to his office a short while ago, the President’s Media Division said.

The former Governor to the Eastern Province was appointed to the position in July, 2017 following the resignation of then Secretary to the President P.B. Abeykoon.

A former Defence Secretary and reputed civil service officer, Austin Fernando retired as a senior official in the Sri Lanka Administrative Service (SLAS) before he was appointed as an adviser and later governor by the President.

Earlier in his illustrious career, he served as the Government Agent for Polonnaruwa District and Nuwara Eliya District. He was later appointed as the Commissioner of Cooperative Development and Postmaster General.

He became the Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Rehabilitation, Ministry of Public Administration, Home Affairs and Provincial Councils.

President Sirisena appointed Fernando as a presidential adviser on 15 January of2015. He was thereafter appointed Governor of the Eastern Province on the 27th of January 2015. He resigned in order to become Secretary to the President of Sri Lanka on the 1st of July 2017.