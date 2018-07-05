Four arrested with 60kg of venison

July 5, 2018   05:26 pm

By Tharindi Pabasara

Four individuals have been arrested on a raid at the Maduru Oya National Park this morning (05), for the possession of 60kg of venison.

The police have also apprehended 2 rifles, a bulk of dried pork, 7 teak logs, 5 carts and an electric saw, along with the venison.

Kandegama site security office has made the arrest under the instructions of the custodian of Maduru Oya national park, M.A. Mohammed. 

The suspects and the apprehended items will be produced before Dehiattakandiya Magistrate’s Court today.

Reportedly, the suspects are residents of Maha Oya area and have been engaged in this racket for a long time.

