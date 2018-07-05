Suspension of Perpetual Treasuries extended

-

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka has extended the suspension of business activities of primary dealer Perpetual Treasuries Limited for another 6 months.

The suspension was extended in order to continue the investigations being conducted by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, a statement said.

“The Monetary Board of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, acting in terms of the Regulations made under the Registered Stock and Securities Ordinance and the Local Treasury Bills Ordinance, has decided to extend the suspension of Perpetual Treasuries Limited (PTL) from carrying on the business and activities of a Primary Dealer for a period of six months with effect from 4.30 p.m. on 05th July 2018, in order to continue the investigations being conducted by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka.”