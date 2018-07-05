The case against Yashodha Range Bandara, who was arrested over drunk driving and misuse of public property, will be taken up on July 24th as ordered by Chilaw District Judge and Magistrate Manjula Thilakaratne today (05).

The cab, allegedly driven by Yashodha Range Bandara, has crashed into a house near Kottapitiya junction on Chilaw-Puttalam road, on June 6.



Following the accident, the State Minister Palitha Range Bandara’s son was initially admitted to the Chilaw Hospital and transferred to the Colombo General Hospital afterwards.

He had voluntarily discharged himself from the General Hospital and was later ordered to be remanded by the Kaduwela Magistrate, while he was receiving treatments at a private hospital.

Yashodha Range Bandara was released on a bail bond of Rs 50,000 by the Chilaw Magistrate on June 14.

When the case taken up on June 26 by the District Judge, he was ordered to repair the house damaged in the accident, and the case was postponed to July 5.

Attorney representing Yashodha Range Bandara, Sheran Devapriya Hettiarachchi informed the court today that the damaged furniture and electrical equipment have already been replaced, and 90% of the reparation process is completed.

Accordingly, the District Judge gave orders complete the reparation before the next hearing, on the July 24.