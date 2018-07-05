Parliament passes National Audit Bill

-

The National Audit Bill was passed in Parliament with amendments today (5).

It was presented to Parliament on the 03rd of April 2018 by the Chief Government Whip on behalf of the Prime Minister and Minister of National Policies and Economic Affairs.



This Bill provides for the powers, duties and functions of the Audit Service Commission and the establishment of the office of the National Audit Office and the Sri Lanka State Audit Service.

It also specifies the role of the Auditor General over public finance.

The role of the AG: The Auditor General shall audit all expenditure from the Consolidated Fund, ascertain whether the moneys shown in the accounts of auditee entities as having been disbursed were legally available for and applicable to, the services or purposed to which they have been applied for or charged with, determine whether the expenditure conforms to the authority which governs it and in each audit, report on the expenditure, transactions and accounts of such audit.

He inspects accounts of any auditee including treasuries. He shall get down any papers, accounts or books. He can question any Chief Accounting Officer. He can examine financial statements sent by various state institutions.

National Audit Bill by Anonymous 4xL1hr21yl on Scribd