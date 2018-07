-

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) will increase fuel prices from midnight today (June 5), the Finance Ministry said.

The price of a litre of Petrol 92 Octane will be increased by Rs 8, Petrol 95 Octane will be increased by Rs 7, Diesel by Rs 9 and Super Diesel by Rs 10.

Accordingly the new prices are as follows:

Petrol 92 Octane – Rs 145

Petrol 95 Octane – Rs 155

Diesel – Rs 118

Super Diesel – Rs 129