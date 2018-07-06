Former MP V.K. Indika passes away

-

Former Hambantota District UPFA Parliamentarian V.K. Indika has passed away at the age of 51.

He had passed away at his Colombo residence last night.

Vehella Kankanamge Indika was a former member of the Southern Provincial Council and a former Provincial Minister. He served as a Provincial Council Member from 1990 - 2003.

He was the Provincial Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation from 2003 -2004, Provincial Minister of Sports, Rural Development and Youth Affairs from 2004 - 2009 and the Provincial Minister of Education and Co-operatives from 2009.