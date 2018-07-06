Three held with Wallapatta worth over Rs 7 million at BIA

-

Three Sri Lankan passengers have been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) while attempting to smuggle out over 82 kg of Wallapatta worth over Rs 7 million in total.

Two suspects from Negombo area aged 26 years who were preparing to travel to Dubai via Muscat by flight WI 376 at 9.40 am on Thursday (5) apprehended by Customs Officials at the Departure Terminal while attempting to smuggle out 61.8 kg of Wallapatta worth Rs 5,146,000.

Meanwhile another passenger from Negombo aged 31 years who was traveling to Dubai by flight EK 651at 10.00 am on Thursday was apprehended by Customs Officials at the Departure Terminal while attempting to smuggle out 20.75kg of Wallapatta worth Rs 2,075,000.