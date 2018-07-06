9 hour water cut in several areas

9 hour water cut in several areas

July 6, 2018   11:15 am

The water supply to the Sri Jayawardenepura Kotte Municipal Council area and Colombo 5 will be suspended for 9 hours from 9.00am to 5.00pm tomorrow (7), the National Water Supply and Drainage Board said. 

Meanwhile water will be supplied at low pressure to Colombo 04, 06, 07 and 08 areas as well as Maharagama and Boralesgamuwa Urban Council areas.

The water cut is being imposed due to urgent repairs to be carried out tomorrow, the water board said. 

