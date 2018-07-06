Tax on people travelling abroad and vehicle owners?

July 6, 2018   11:35 am

By Tharindi Pabasara

A tax should be imposed on every individual who maintains a vehicle and travel abroad, says the Commissioner General of the Inland Revenue Department, Ivan Dissanayake.

An individual, in possession of a taxable vehicle, can be considered as a person with a taxable income, said the Commissioner addressing the media in Galle.

He further stated that most Sri Lankan nationals, who travel abroad for every vacation, are also a taxable party.

