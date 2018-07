-

A police constable has been killed in a motorcycle accident near Korakallimadu Vidyalaya in Eravur.

The accident was caused as the motorcycle driven by the police constable had veered off the road and crashed into a tree, said the police.

The deceased has been a 30-year-old police constable attached to the Eravur police station and a resident of Midella area in Opanayaka.