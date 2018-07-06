Muthuhettigama invites group of 16 to return to SLFP

Deputy Minister Nishantha Muthuhettigama has invited the group of 16 SLFP MPs, who left the government, to return to the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP).

Speaking at a press conference this morning (06), he urged them to refrain from becoming anyone’s political pawns and to work towards the progress of the current government and for the benefit of the SLFP .

The group of 16 has been following a double standard by supporting the former President Mahinda Rajapaksa and working together with the SLFP simultaneously, added the Deputy Minister.