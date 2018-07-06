Udaya R. Seneviratne assumes duties as Secretary to President

Udaya R. Seneviratne assumes duties as Secretary to President

July 6, 2018   03:10 pm

Mr. Udaya R. Seneviratne assumed duties as Secretary to the President this afternoon at the Presidential Secretariat, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

A Senior Civil Servant with more than 26 years of service, he has served in various capacities in government ministries and departments.

He has previously served as the Secretary to several ministries including the the Ministry of Mahaweli Development and Environment, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Sports and the Ministry of Science, Technology and Research. 

Seneviratne will take over from Mr Austin Fernando who resigned and bid farewell to his office yesterday (5).

