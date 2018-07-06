Prime Minister to visit Singapore

-

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremasinghe will be visiting Singapore on Sunday (8) to attend the World Cities Summit, Singapore International Water Week and Clean Environment Summit Singapore 2018, the PM’s Office said.

During his visit the Prime Minister is also scheduled to meet the Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong, Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic and Social Policies, Former Prime Minister Goh Chok Tong and High level dignitaries of the Singapore Government.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremasinghe will deliver the Keynote address on the 9th July 2018, at the summit to be held at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre covering the insight, trends and solutions concerning Urban Development and Environment protection.

The theme for this years’ summit will be “Liveable & Sustainable Cities: Embracing The Future Through Innovation and Collaboration”, the 6th World Cities Summit in 2018 will explore how cities can be more liveable and resilient through better governance and planning, technology and social innovations, as well as collaborations with various stakeholders and with other cities.

The Prime Minister will be accompanied by Prof. Maithree Wickremasinghe, Minister of City Planning and Water Supply Rauff Hakeem, Minister of Housing and Construction Sajith Premadasa, Minister of Development Strategies and International Trade Malik Samarawickrema and Deputy Minister of Petroleum Recourses Development Anoma Gamage.