Case against former ASP over Millennium City raid postponed

The case against former Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Kulasiri Udugampola, who is accused of revealing confidential information regarding Army intelligence personnel, has been postponed until August 23 by the Colombo High Court.

The case was taken up today (06) before the Colombo High Court Judge Sampath Vijayarathne, said Ada Derana reporter.

When former ASP Kulasiri Udugampola was presented to the High Court today, the defence counsel requested the court to postpone the hearing, as the other defense counsel President’s Counsel Saliya Pieris was unable to represent the accused due to health reasons.

Accordingly, the case was postponed to August 23 and the High Court judge ordered the witnesses to be present at the next hearing.

The former ASP has raided a safe house used by Army intelligence personnel at Athurugiriya Millennium City housing scheme on January 02, 2002 and publicized information regarding Army officials and their covert operations.

Accordingly, a case was filed by the Attorney General against the former ASP for violating the Official Secrets Act.