Media organisations ordered to submit unedited footage of Vijayakalas statement

July 6, 2018   05:04 pm

By Tharindi Pabasara

Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court has ordered five electronic media organisations to submit the unedited version of the video footage containing the recent controversial statement made by the former State Minister of Child Affairs, Vijayakala Maheswaran.

The order was given by the Colombo Chief Magistrate Ranga Dissanayaka, taking into consideration a case filed at the Organized Crimes Prevention Division (OCPD), said Ada Derana reporter.

National Organizer of Sinhala Ravaya Ven. Magalkanda Sudaththa Thero has filed the case, requesting OCPD to take legal actions against the controversial statement made by the former State Minister, violating the Constitution of the country.

