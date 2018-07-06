Posters supporting Vijayakala displayed in Jaffna

Posters supporting Vijayakala displayed in Jaffna

July 6, 2018   05:14 pm

By Tharindi Pabasara

Posters bearing slogans supportive of former State Minister Vijayakala Maheswaran, who recently resigned from her post over a controversial statement regarding the LTTE, have been posted in several parts in Jaffna today (06).

The posters display Tamil slogans which when roughly translated reads: “Politics without any personal benefits. Maheswaran gave his life for the Tamil people then, Vijayakala gave up her ministerial post for the Tamil people today. She is our leader.”

Following the massive backlash over the controversial statement made by the former State Minister that the LTTE should be resurrected, she stepped down from her post yesterday (05).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories