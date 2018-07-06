Posters supporting Vijayakala displayed in Jaffna

Posters bearing slogans supportive of former State Minister Vijayakala Maheswaran, who recently resigned from her post over a controversial statement regarding the LTTE, have been posted in several parts in Jaffna today (06).

The posters display Tamil slogans which when roughly translated reads: “Politics without any personal benefits. Maheswaran gave his life for the Tamil people then, Vijayakala gave up her ministerial post for the Tamil people today. She is our leader.”

Following the massive backlash over the controversial statement made by the former State Minister that the LTTE should be resurrected, she stepped down from her post yesterday (05).