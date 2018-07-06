Pakistan ex-PM Nawaz Sharif given 10 year jail term

July 6, 2018   05:22 pm

An accountability court in Pakistan today sentenced ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif to 10 years in prison in one of the three corruption cases against him in the high-profile Panama Papers scandal. 

The court delivered the verdict after postponing it for four times in the Avenfield corruption case — pertaining to the ownership of four flats in the posh Avenfield House in London.

Sharif, 68, is in London attending to his wife Kulsoom Nawaz who was diagnosed with throat cancer last year.

Accountability court judge Mohammad Bashir pronounced the verdict behind closed doors.

