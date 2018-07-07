Over 3000 refugees have left for Sri Lanka since 2015: TN

- PTI

More than 3,000 Sri Lankan refugees, who had been staying in India, have left for their home country since 2015, the Tamil Nadu government said.

The largest number in this regard was reported last year, at 1520, said a policy note of the Public Department, a portfolio held by Chief Minister K Palaniswami, tabled in the state Assembly.

The refugees had been repatriated with the assistance of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, it said.

While 1520 refugees left for Sri Lanka last year, 557 of them have been repatriated till May 2018, it added.

Over 3.04 lakh Sri Lankan Tamil refugees had come to Tamil Nadu following the ethnic violence in the island republic in 1984, the policy note said.

As many as 61,422 persons were now staying in 107 refugee camps in 24 districts of the state as on May 1, 2018.

“In addition, 35,316 Sri Lankan Tamil refugees are staying outside the camps as on April 30, 2018,” it said.

The refugees were provided with various relief measures as stipulated by the Central and state governments, it said.

These included monthly doles and education assistance.

Various Tamil Nadu government welfare schemes were also being extended to them, it added.

