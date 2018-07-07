Two nabbed over attempt to smuggle foreign currency

-

Two Sri Lankan passengers have been apprehended at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake while attempting to smuggle out foreign currency notes valued at over Rs 6.4 million.

The Singapore-bound passengers were apprehended yesterday by Customs Officials attached to Departure Terminal of the airport with 10,800 pound sterling, 16,650 Euros and 22,000 Saudi Riyals.

The passengers are aged 61 and 33 years and residents from Gampaha.

The stock of foreign currency notes valued over Rs 6,400,000 in total was declared forfeit after the Customs Inquiry.

Meanwhile in a separate detection a 40 year old resident of Weligama who arrived from Singapore was apprehended by Customs Officials at the Red Channel of the Arrival Terminal while attempting to smuggle five Gold Biscuits worth Rs 3,400,000 by concealing them in his rectum.

The gold biscuits were declared forfeit and a penalty of Rs 250,000 was imposed.