UPFA Parliamentarian S.M. Chandrasena says that the allegations leveled against former President Mahinda Rajapaksa by the New York Times article are baseless.

He made these comments while speaking to reporters in Anuradhapura.

The MP said that the New York Times is based in the United States, a country which he claims is one of the nations helped defeat former President Mahinda Rajapaksa at the last presidential election.