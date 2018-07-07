Postmaster General transferred to Presidential Secretariat

Postmaster General transferred to Presidential Secretariat

July 7, 2018   02:19 pm

-

Postmaster General Mr. D.L.P. Rohana Abeyaratne has been transferred to the Presidential Secretariat, according to the Minister of Posts, Postal Services and Muslim Religious Affairs M.H.A. Haleem.

Abeyaratne has served in the position of the Postmaster General for a period of around 10 years. 

However, the Joint Postal Trade Union Collective has objected to the move. Its convenor Chinthaka Bandara said that the transfer of the Postmaster General would lead to several serious problems in the near future. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories