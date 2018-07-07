Postmaster General transferred to Presidential Secretariat

-

Postmaster General Mr. D.L.P. Rohana Abeyaratne has been transferred to the Presidential Secretariat, according to the Minister of Posts, Postal Services and Muslim Religious Affairs M.H.A. Haleem.

Abeyaratne has served in the position of the Postmaster General for a period of around 10 years.

However, the Joint Postal Trade Union Collective has objected to the move. Its convenor Chinthaka Bandara said that the transfer of the Postmaster General would lead to several serious problems in the near future.