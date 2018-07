-

A suspect has been arrested for the possession of a stock of Kerala Cannabis in the Manelgama area in Kelaniya.

The suspect was arrested in a raid carried out based on information received by the Kelaniya division crime unit.

Police said that 8 kilograms of Kerala cannabis was found in the possession of the 46-year-old resident of Kelaniya.

He is to be produced before the Aluthkade Magistrate today.