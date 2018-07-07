Important decisions to develop Co-op sector soon  President

-

President Maithripala Sirisena said important decisions for the progress of the Co-operative sector will be taken within the next few months.



President said that the program will be conducted considering the important decisions taken by the experts of the field.



Addressing a ceremony celebrating the 96th International Co-operative Day held at the Webber stadium at Batticaloa today (7), the President further stated that the relevant ministry and the Co-operative sector should enter in to a more active program in order to solve the issues of the Co-operative movement.



President who said that it is expected to get the participation of experts of the relevant ministry and the National Co-operatives Council and discussions will be held regarding the decisions to be taken to uplift the Co-operative movement.



The souvenir made for the 96th International Co-operative Day and the booklet published to mark the day was presented to the President.



President Sirisena also presented awards for the winners of the competitions held to mark the International Co-operative Day.



Minister Rishad Bathiudeen, State Minister L.A.M. Hizbullah, Deputy Minister Amir Ali, Industry and Commerce Ministry Secretary K.D.N Ranjith Ashoka, President of the National Co-operatives Council of Sri Lanka Lalith A. Peiris as well as local and foreign invitees of the Co-operative field were present in this event.

Source: PMD