Over 103 kg of heroin have been seized on a raid conducted by the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB).

Police media Spokesperson Ruwan Gunasekara stated that the value of the heroin haul was estimated to be about Rs 1248 million.

The seized heroin haul were been found in Kalubowila and Battaramulla areas and the police have arrested 2 suspects along with it, Police media Spokesperson further said.