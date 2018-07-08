Principal and 3 others missing at Ekgal Oya

A principal and 3 others have gone missing at Ekgal Oya in Damana-Ampara, this morning (08), states Police Media Spokesperson.

A group from Kandana-Badulla Siriseevali Maha Vidyalaya has come on a trip to Damana, where, 9 people from the group had ridden a boat in Ekgal Oya.

The boat had then capsized and fishermen in the area have been able to rescue 5 of them while 4 others had gone missing.

Reportedly, among the missing are the Principal of the said school, a teacher, guardsman of the school and 13 year student.

Police and the residents in the area have commenced a search for the missing persons, said Police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara.