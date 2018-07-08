Prime Minister to leave for Singapore today

July 8, 2018   09:28 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe will be departing to Singapore today (08), to attend several summits held in Singapore including the ‘World Cities Summit’.

He is to deliver the key note address at the said summit under the theme Urban Development and Environment protection.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, PM Wickremesinghe will also be calling on high ranking official of Singapore including the Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Meanwhile, attending an event held yesterday (07) at Bibila Pothubandana Raja Maha Vihara, the PM stated that, under the ‘Gamperaliya’ program, steps will be taken to encourage the rural infrastructure and rural entrepreneurs.

