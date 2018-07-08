INS Trikand arrives at Colombo harbour

-

Indian Naval Ship “Trikand” today (7th July) arrived at the port of Colombo on a goodwill visit, stated the Sri Lankan Navy. The ship was ceremonially welcomed by the Sri Lanka Navy in accordance with naval traditions, upon her arrival.

Meanwhile, the Commanding Officer of the ship; Captain Upal Kundu called on the Commander Western Naval Area, Rear Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne at the Western Naval Command Headquarters. They held cordial discussions on matters of mutual interest and exchanged mementos to mark the occasion. The Assistant Defence Adviser of the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka, Lieutenant Colonel Ravi Shekhar Mishra was also present on this occasion.

Further, the Navy Chief of Staff, Rear Admiral Piyal De Silva accompanied by Commander Western Naval Area, Rear Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne, Director Naval Operations, Commodore Sanjeewa Dias and several officers attached to the Naval Headquarters also visited the Indian Naval Ship “Trikand”.

During its three-day tour in Sri Lanka, the ship’s crew is scheduled to participate in a friendly football match organized by the Sri Lanka Navy. Meanwhile, INS “Trikand” will leave for her next port of call on 09th July.