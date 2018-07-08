Main suspect and another arrested over Wanniyakulam murder

The main suspect and another have been arrested at Nochchiyagama over the killing of a father in Vanniyakulam in Anuradhapura, stated the Police Media Spokesperson.

On the 6th of July, a resident of Wanniyakulam in Anuradhapura, named Sujeewa Prasanna Kumara Hettiarachchi , was hacked death by a group of unidentified persons.

According to the wife and the children of the victim, the assault has been done by an influential person in the area and his followers. The assault has been done in revenge as Sujeewa, the father, has attacked some of his followers when they had tried to forcefully strip his daughter at a wedding, say the wife and the children.

The body was brought to their home yesterday (07) and according to the relatives of the family, the wife and the children of the deceased have got death threats by the murderers.

Accordingly, the family received police protection last night.

Anuradhapura Police who are conducting investigations on the matter stated that 4 people have been identified as suspects of the incident.

When inquired, Deputy Minister of Law and Order Nalin Bandara stated that 8 special police teams were deployed for the apprehension of the murderers.