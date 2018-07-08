Protest ends; India and Maldives assist in search for fishermen

The fishermen’s protest that was held obstructing the Galle road has concluded at around 11.45 last night (07).

The protest had been held by fishermen against the inaction of the authorities regarding a case of 7 missing fishermen who went to sea on the 14th June.

When the Galle District Assistant Director of the department of the Fisheries and Aquatic Development, Gamini Liyanage, met up with the protestors to explain the measures taken to locate the fishermen, the protestors concluded their protest.

A discussion between the fisheries representatives and authorities will be held in Colombo today (08).

Two Navy vessels and an Indian helicopter have been deployed for the search mission.

Maldives is also inspecting its sea areas for the fishermen, said the Department of Fisheries.