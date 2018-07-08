Fire in Muthurajawela reserve destroys acres

July 8, 2018   02:07 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

A fire in Muthurajawela forest reserve between Pubudugama and Nadurupitya, has destroyed acres of the forest.

Reportedly, the fire had occurred last evening (07) and couldn’t have been controlled up until last night.

However, the fire has been extinguished by now.

The fire had spread close to the Colombo- Katunayake expressway, according to the Ada Derana reporter.

No property damage or deaths have been reported of the incident and the Pamunugama Police suspects that this is a work of an unknown group.

