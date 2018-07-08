Seven students hospitalized as roof of tuition center caves in

Seven students have been hospitalized as the roof falls in at the tuition class they were learning at, stated Beliatta Police.

The tuition class been conducted in the upper floor of a 4-storied building situated in front of the Beliatta Police.

The roof had caved in due to the rain occurred at the area and strong winds and around 750 student s have been learning at the tuition centre when the roof collapsed.

The hospitalized students are of the ages 15-16 and one student has been admitted to the Tangalle hospital and the other 6 in to the Beliatta District Hospital.

Officials including SI Dharmadasa at Beliatta Police Station and OIC of Crimes Division SI Nandasiri Gamage had worked to save the student s in the center with great effort.

According to the police, although the building is newly built, it hasn’t been done up to standards, which has led to the roof caving in.

Several shops surrounding the building have also suffered damages due to the incident.