Neither party is free of fault in Wanniyakulam murder  Police Media Spokesman

Police Media Spokesperson SP Ruwan Gunasekara states that neither party of the Wanniyakulam murder incident is free of fault.

The Police Media Spokesman commented on the incident at a press conference held today (08).

According to him, the victim and the suspect of the murder have had a long term conflict due to a clash between the parties at a wedding held in September 2017.

At the wedding, the suspect had assaulted the victim’s party during the clash and the wife of the victim had lodged a complaint regarding that at the Anuradhapura Police.

Accordingly, the suspect ‘Pulleyar Chaminda’ had been arrested and produced at the Anuradhapura Magistrate’s Court.

The deceased of the Wanniyakulam murder is linked to 5 other court cases and one of them is a sexual harassment case against a woman while the other 4 are assault cases, said SP Gunasekara.

Neither party can be labeled as free of fault as both parties have cases against them, stated the SP.

One of the assault cases against the victim is for injuring ‘Pulleyar Chaminda’ by hacking him with a sword, revealed the Spokesperson.

However, a thorough investigation will be conducted on this and the Main suspect ‘Pulleyar Chaminda’ and another suspect have been arrested with regard to the murder, he further stated.