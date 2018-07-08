Audit bill has been amended for political goals  Handunetti

July 8, 2018   04:56 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

The government has passed the new Audit Bill the way they want, in order to attain political goals, says the JVP.

JVP MP Sunil Handunetti made these remarks at a press conference held today (08).

There is a clear inconsistency between the original bill and the new bill, he pointed out.

The Audit Commission should have the power to charge that penalty from a person identified as a guilty person in the audit, however, the according to the new bill, that power is now under the Ministry Secretaries, said Handunetti.

The amendments brought forward by them has been presented as if they government’s, he further said.

