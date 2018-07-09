Colombo Municipal Councilor shot dead at Sea Street

July 9, 2018   08:50 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

A Colombo Municipal Councilor has been shot at and killed by a gunman who had arrived in a motor cycle, states Police Media Spokesperson.

The shooting had occurred near a fruit stall on the junction to Adiwal Street from Sea Street in Pettah, at around 9 am today (09).

The gunman had fled the scene, according to the Police.

The victim has been identified as the Colombo Municipal Councilman Krishnapillai Kirubanandan of an independent party.

The Councilor had succumbed to his injuries on admission to the National Hospital, Colombo.

Pettah Police is conducting further investigations.

