All four bodies of persons who went missing at Ekgal Oya

Bodies of all four persons who went missing in Ekgal Oya, Damana, Ampara has been recovered stated the Police Media Spokesperson.

The bodies are currently kept at the Ampara Hospital morgue and the postmortems will be conducted today (09).

A group from Kandana Siri Seevali Vidyalaya had gone on trip where 9 of them had ridden a boat on the Ekgal Oya. Four had gone missing while nearby fishermen rescued others, when their boat capsized.

The deceased has been identified as 53 year old D. H. Amarasooriya, the Principal of the school, 43 year old U. K. Chandima, a teacher, 31 year old R. M. Wipula Bandara, a guardsman at the school and a 13 year old student named Tharuka WIdarshana.