Physical and spiritual development equally important  President

The country needs extensive programmes to develop the spiritual values of the people in a similar manner it will conduct development programmes to uplift the physical resources, President Maithripala Sirisena said.

President Sirisena said that to build a society with goodwill, kindness and humanity in the country, all of us should fulfill our respective duties to make people close to the religious places, who were away from religious environment. He made these remarks participating in the ceremony of unveiling the pinnacle of chaithya of Sri Shanthi Niketanaramaya, Polonnaruwa. Pulasthigama, today (08).

The President who went to the temple today obtained blessings after engaged in religious observances, stated the President’s Media Division.

After unveiling the pinnacle of chaithya of Sri Shanthi Niketanaramaya he offered the first floral tribute to the chaithya.

Later, the President presented a memento to Mr. Lankeshwara Mithrapala of the New Rathna Group of Companies for providing financial assistance to build a new chaithya of the temple.

The Maha Sangha and devotees participated on this occasion.

The President opened the Al Hilal Pura Nila Sevana service centre of the 133 Grama Niladhari Division and the Kegalugama Nila Sevana service centre of the 142 Grama Niladhari Division, in parallel to the Nila Sevana project implemented by the Ministry of Home Affairs .

This project is being implemented under the guidance of President Maithripala Sirisena, with the objective of delivering an efficient, reliable and quality public service to the people in the village. The cost of this one service center, which is built for the benefit of carrying out the duties of the Grama Niladharis, Development Officers, Samurdhi Officers, and Agriculture Research Officers is Rs.20 Lakhs.

Five Nila Sevana service centers constructed in the Polonnaruwa district were opened simultaneously yesterday and today.

Minister of Home Affairs Vajira Abeywardena, Secretary to the Ministry, Attorney-at-Law Sisira Kodikara, Polonnaruwa District Secretary Ranjith Ariyarathna and others participated on this occasion.