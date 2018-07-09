Body of a woman found under a culvert

Body of a woman found under a culvert

July 9, 2018   11:00 am

By Charunya Rajakaruna

A female body has been discovered, this morning (09, in a canal which directs water to Keselgamu Oya connected to the Castlereigh Reservoir, states Norwood Police.

The body has been found under a culvert on the Hatton-Bogawantalawa highway, based on a tip-off received by the Norwood Police.

Norwood Police, investigating the matter, suspects that the body had been moved to this place.

Reportedly, the 28 year old deceased woman is dressed in a salwar.  

