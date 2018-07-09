Three arrested in Kelaniya with a foreign revolver and heroin

Three individuals, who had been arrested for the possession of heroin and a foreign-manufactured revolver, have been handed over to the Kadawatha police.

The suspects had been apprehended along with a revolver, 5 live ammunition, 18 g and 860 mg of heroin, an electronic scale, five mobile phones and cash worth Rs 125,000. The arrest was made near Enderamulla area in Kadawatha Police division, based on a tip-off received by the Kelaniya Divisional Law Enforcement Unit.

The suspects, aged 32 and 30 years, are residents of Wattala and Kadawatha areas, said the police.

The suspects will be produced before the Mahara Magistrate’s Court today (09) and Kadawatha police is conducting further investigations regarding the incident.