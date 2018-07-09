Current govt. follows same economic policy as previous ones  Kumar Gunaratnam

July 9, 2018   12:27 pm

By Tharindi Pabasara

Organizing Secretary of Frontline Socialist Party Kumar Gunaratnam states that democracy cannot be established unless the existing economic system changes.

The current government also follows the same economic policy of the past governments, said Gunaratnam.

He added that free education and free health care are no longer available free-of-charge for the public. 

As the open economy had privatized all the services that should be provided by the government, the government is gradually disregarding its responsibilities and moving into an economic plunder, he stated.

