Cabinet sub-committee calls for submissions regarding harassed media persons

July 9, 2018   12:47 pm

By Tharindi Pabasara

Cabinet sub-committee on providing assuagement to media persons and organizations who were subjected to various types of harassment and intimidation during 2005-2015, has decided to open up another opportunity to those who were unable to submit requests and suggestions to the committee.
 
The sub-committee calls for submissions regarding the media persons who were murdered, assaulted, or oppressed by any means during the said time period.

Accordingly, the suggestions and requests are expected to be submitted before August 10, 2018 to the following address, fax number or e-mail.  

Address: 
Secretary,
Ministry of Finance and Mass Media
163, “Esidisa Medura”
Kirulapona Avenue,
Polhengoda
Colombo 05

Fax: 0112513645/0112513469

Email - media@media.gov.lk

