Cause of Jampettah shooting revealed

July 9, 2018   02:44 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

The cause behind the shootout at Jampettah Street last night (08) has been revealed to be a conflict between 2 crime gangs operating in the area.

A husband and wife couple, 58 year old named Selvaiyah Selvaraj and a 50 year old named Elizabet Perera, had been killed at a shooting incident that occurred in Jampetta Street last night.

Two more males were injured in the incident and are currently receiving treatment at the National Hospital, Colombo.

The coastal police are conducting investigations on the incident.

