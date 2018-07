Nearly 60 people have been injured and hospitalized following a collision between two private buses in Gokarella, Melsiripura.

A collision between a bus travelling from Jaffna to Embilipitiya and a bus travelling from Embilipitiya to Jaffna has caused this accident.

Around 50 people suffered serious injured in the accident and were admitted to the Kurunegala Teaching hospital, according to our correspondent.