Suspects of Wanniyakulam murder remanded till 23rd July

All suspects arrested over the killing of the father at Wanniyakulam in Anuradhaapura have been remanded until the 23rd July.



This was under the order of Magistrate Judge Harshana Kekunawela.

Magistrate also ordered the suspects to be produced before an identification parade on the said date.

On the 6th of July, a resident of Wanniyakulam in Anuradhapura, named Sujeewa Prasanna Kumara Hettiarachchi , was hacked death by a group of unidentified persons.

All four suspects of the murder including the main suspect ‘Pulleyar Chaminda’ were arrested by the Anuradhapura Police, yesterday (08).