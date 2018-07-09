Suspects of Wanniyakulam murder remanded till 23rd July

Suspects of Wanniyakulam murder remanded till 23rd July

July 9, 2018   04:15 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

All suspects arrested over the killing of the father at Wanniyakulam in Anuradhaapura have been remanded until the 23rd July.
 
This was under the order of Magistrate Judge Harshana Kekunawela.

Magistrate also ordered the suspects to be produced before an identification parade on the said date.

On the 6th of July, a resident of Wanniyakulam in Anuradhapura, named Sujeewa Prasanna Kumara Hettiarachchi , was hacked death by a group of unidentified persons.

All four suspects of the murder including the main suspect ‘Pulleyar Chaminda’ were arrested by the Anuradhapura Police, yesterday (08).

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories