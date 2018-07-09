SL receives unanimous approval for Asian Emergency Response Task Force

The Asian Ministerial Conference for Disaster Risk Reduction (AMCDRR) has unanimously approved Sri Lanka’s proposal to establish an “Asian Emergency Response Task Force” for disaster management.

Representing Sri Lanka, State Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources and Disaster Management, Palitha Range Bandara made this proposal at the AMCDRR.

Accordingly, this task force is proposed to be named as “Asian Emergency Response Task Force”, said the State Minister.

The four-day conference, which was held in Ulaanbataar, Mongolia, concluded yesterday (08).