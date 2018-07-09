Case against Gotabhaya over Avant Garde allegations postponed

July 9, 2018   05:27 pm

By Tharindi Pabasara

The case filed by the Bribery Commission against Gotabhaya Rajapaksa and eight others has been postponed until October 30th, as ordered by the Colombo Chief Magistrate Ranga Dissanayake. 

The attorney representing the Bribery Commission informed the Magistrate’s Court that an interim order has been issued by the Court of Appeal to suspend the hearing.

Accordingly, the Chief Magistrate postponed the hearing until October 30th.

The Bribery Commission had filed this case against the former Defense Secretary and eight defendants for incurring a loss of Rs 11.4 billion to the government by allegedly allowing Avant Garde Maritime Services (Pvt) Ltd to maintain a floating armory at the Galle fort.

The defendants of this case include Chairman of Avant Garde Nissanka Yapa Senadhipathi, former Additional Defense Secretary Damayanthi Jayaratne, and the former Coordinating Secretary of the Ministry of Defense, Major General Palitha Fernando.
 
Three former navy commanders Somathilaka Dissanayake, Jayanath Colombage and Jayanath Perera have also been named as defendants of the case.

Former Additional Defense Secretary Damayanthi Jayaratne has fled the country and is currently absconding the court. A defense counsel appears on her behalf at the court.

